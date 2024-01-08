Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training

U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Kiernan, 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company senior airdrop systems technician, from the Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., prepares for takeoff during parachute training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. CW3 Kiernan acted as the primary jumpmaster while flying aboard the U.S. Air Force Super Hercules C-130J aircraft in addition to completing his quarterly parachute training at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

