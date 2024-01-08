Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 2 of 3]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Kiernan, 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company senior airdrop systems technician, from the Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., prepares for takeoff during parachute training at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. CW3 Kiernan acted as the primary jumpmaster while flying aboard the U.S. Air Force Super Hercules C-130J aircraft in addition to completing his quarterly parachute training at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 19:34
    Photo ID: 8194856
    VIRIN: 240106-F-VJ291-1167
    Resolution: 4971x3551
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Army Reserve
    USAF
    USSF

