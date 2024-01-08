Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 9]

    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Naval Reactors Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony in honor of Admiral Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Adm. Caldwell was relieved by Admiral William Houston in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Jan. 10. The official party included the Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy; the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 19:25
    Photo ID: 8194844
    VIRIN: 240110-N-XW621-1071
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Admiral
    Change of Command
    Retirement
    Nuclear Navy
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    Naval Reactors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT