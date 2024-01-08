Naval Reactors Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony in honor of Admiral Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Adm. Caldwell was relieved by Admiral William Houston in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Jan. 10. The official party included the Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy; the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 19:25
|Photo ID:
|8194839
|VIRIN:
|240110-N-XW621-1062
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command
