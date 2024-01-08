Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command

Naval Reactors Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony in honor of Admiral Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Adm. Caldwell was relieved by Admiral William Houston in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Jan. 10. The official party included the Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy; the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

