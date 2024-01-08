Naval Reactors Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Laura Lakeway | Naval Reactors Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony in honor of Admiral Frank...... read more read more Photo By Laura Lakeway | Naval Reactors Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony in honor of Admiral Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Adm. Caldwell was relieved by Admiral William Houston in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Jan. 10. The official party included the Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy; the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, a joint Department of Navy and Department of Energy organization responsible for all aspects of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion, held a change of command Jan. 10. Adm. Bill Houston relieved Adm. Frank Caldwell as Director, Naval Reactors, in a ceremony at the Navy Yard.



Caldwell, a submarine officer and a 1981 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, assumed command of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in August 2015. During his tenure, Caldwell led the joint Department of Energy and Department of Navy enterprise in successfully harnessing the atom to safely, reliably and affordably power a global Navy fleet with unrivaled power, responsiveness, endurance, stealth and warfighting capability.



Over the last eight years, the program achieved more than 15 million miles steamed on nuclear power and over 800 reactor-years of safe operations while training and qualifying over 3,800 officers, 14,600 Sailors and 260 civilians. The program also completed design and commenced construction of PCU District of Columbia (SSBN 826) and 10 new Virginia-class submarines. The world’s largest and most capable warship, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) was delivered and conducted the maiden voyage. During his tenure, Caldwell safeguarded relationships with allies and partners. He greatly strengthened the naval nuclear propulsion technology exchange with the United Kingdom under the auspices of the 1958 Mutual Defense Agreement. He designed and orchestrated the President’s initiative to assist Australia in acquiring a conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine capability, ushering in the generational AUKUS framework. And he oversaw the only forward deployed nuclear powered aircraft carrier located in Yokosuka, Japan, a cornerstone of the U.S./Japan Alliance.



During the ceremony Caldwell acknowledged and thanked the workforce and the entire naval nuclear propulsion enterprise.



"It has been my greatest privilege and highest honor to serve as the seventh Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program," said Caldwell. "To work here at Naval Reactors is to work with the very brightest, talented, innovative and dedicated people in the world. The best engineers, logisticians, supply, lawyers, administrative professionals and more.”



The Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm preceded over the ceremony and spoke of the unique partnership between Naval Reactors, Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration.



“I have seen firsthand how the Naval Reactors team cooperates day in and day out with our National Labs, with other teammates at DOE, with the Navy, and with our allies and partners around the world,” said Granholm. “And for the past eight years, Admiral Caldwell as modeled the team spirit, the skill, and the strategic vision that has made Naval Reactors so successful.



During his distinguished 42 years of naval service, Caldwell has served in a variety of command positions afloat and ashore, including Director, Navy Staff; the Naval Inspector General; Commander, Submarine Force Pacific Fleet; and Commanding Officer of USS Jacksonville (SSN 699).



The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the entire Naval Reactors team with a Navy Commendation Medal and Caldwell with his third star in lieu of a Distinguished Service Medal. During his speech he praised the entire Naval Reactors team for the many accomplishments under Caldwell’s leadership and thanked him for his service.



“Admiral Caldwell, for over forty years, you have been a man of action,” said Del Toro. “Our Nation, our partners and allies, and indeed the world, are better—safer—because of your service. The future of Naval Reactors is brighter because of your leadership.”



The Director also serves as a Deputy Administrator in the Department of Energy, under the National Nuclear Security Administration.

“I know I speak for the entirety of NNSA in saying that we will deeply miss Admiral Caldwell, thank him for his decades of service in the Navy, and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life,” said Jill Hruby, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, who was also in attendance.



The Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti participated in the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program to the Navy and Nation.



“In the past eight years, this team has enabled over 15 million miles steamed on nuclear power, and over 800 reactor-years of safe operation,” said Franchetti. “I often speak of putting… and keeping… more players on the field. And, NR is helping to make that a reality. The NR team was instrumental in the construction, testing, and delivery of our Navy’s largest and most capable warship ever… the USS Gerald R. Ford.”



Houston, a native of Buffalo, New York, and graduate of the University of Notre Dame becomes the 8th Director, Naval Reactors. He has served in a variety of command positions afloat and ashore, including most recently as Commander, Naval Submarine Forces, Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, and Commander, Allies Submarine Forces. His flag assignments include deputy director for Strategic Targeting and Nuclear Mission Planning (J5N) United States Strategic Command, director of operations, Naval Forces Europe-Africa deputy commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, and commander, Submarine Group 8, and director, Undersea Warfare Division, Office of Chief of Naval Operations (N97). He also served as Commanding Officer of USS Hampton (SSN 767). Houston spoke of the future and how the program will continue to power maritime dominance.



“This organization enables the most survivable leg of the nuclear triad providing 70% of the nation’s strategic deterrent via nuclear powered ballistic missile submarines,” said Houston. “This is the same organization that gives national leadership the ability to respond to any security crisis throughout the world with the most visible and powerful sign of American power and determination, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It is also the same organization that provides the Navy with its Apex Predator in its nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.”



The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program is responsible for all aspects of the Navy's nuclear propulsion, including research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance and ultimate disposition of naval nuclear propulsion plants. The program's responsibilities include all related facilities, radiological controls, environmental safety and health matters, as well as the selection, training, and assignment of personnel. Naval Reactors maintains an outstanding record of over 171 million miles safely steamed on nuclear power. The program currently operates 96 reactors and has accumulated of 7,500 reactor-years of safe operation.



For more information about the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, visit http://nnsa.energy.gov/ourmission/poweringnavy.