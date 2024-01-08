AFCLC releases ‘Introduction to the Philippines’ course on mobile app

The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently released an “Introduction to the Philippines” course on its free Culture Guide mobile app – one of 10 Department of the Air Force-certified courses available via the app and the myLearning platform.

