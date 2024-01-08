Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC releases ‘Introduction to the Philippines’ course on mobile app [Image 5 of 5]

    AFCLC releases ‘Introduction to the Philippines’ course on mobile app

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently released an “Introduction to the Philippines” course on its free Culture Guide mobile app – one of 10 Department of the Air Force-certified courses available via the app and the myLearning platform.

    AFCLC releases ‘Introduction to the Philippines’ course on mobile app

    the Philippines
    AFCLC
    INDOPACOM
    culture guide app
    culture awareness course
    Philippines course

