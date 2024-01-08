Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass visits AU Resiliency Research Task Force [Image 2 of 5]

    CMSAF Bass visits AU Resiliency Research Task Force

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass meets with Air University’s Resilience Research Task Force at the Air Force Culture and Language Center, Maxwell AFB, Ala., on Oct. 25, 2023. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)

    This work, CMSAF Bass visits AU Resiliency Research Task Force [Image 5 of 5], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exploring resilience: CMSAF visits AFCLC for discussion with Air University&rsquo;s Resilience RTF

