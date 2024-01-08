Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 16:35 Photo ID: 8194731 VIRIN: 231201-O-XQ105-5393 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.37 MB Location: AL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Language-enabled Airmen support medical training initiatives with Japanese partners at Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.