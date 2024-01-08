Language-enabled Airmen support medical training initiatives with Japanese partners at Kadena Air Base

JSDF personnel toured the 18th AES Training Sustainment Center, where a KC-135 simulator is used as a ground training device to accomplish clinical and flight training requirements for Aeromedical Evacuation crewmembers. (Courtesy Photo)
