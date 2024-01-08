Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Language-enabled Airmen support medical training initiatives with Japanese partners at Kadena Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    Language-enabled Airmen support medical training initiatives with Japanese partners at Kadena Air Base

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    JSDF personnel toured the 18th AES Training Sustainment Center, where a KC-135 simulator is used as a ground training device to accomplish clinical and flight training requirements for Aeromedical Evacuation crewmembers. (Courtesy Photo)

    Kadena Air Base
    LEAP
    JSDF
    18 AES
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command

