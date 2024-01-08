Col. Erick D. Lord, Deputy Commander, 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, delivered the opening speech for the inaugural “Around the World” potluck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle James)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8194734
|VIRIN:
|231212-O-XQ105-1462
|Resolution:
|3925x2617
|Size:
|607.51 KB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Airmen Celebrate Cultures with “Around-the-World” Potluck [Image 5 of 5], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barksdale Airmen Celebrate Cultures with “Around-the-World” Potluck
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT