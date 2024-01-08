Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Airmen Celebrate Cultures with “Around-the-World” Potluck [Image 4 of 5]

    Barksdale Airmen Celebrate Cultures with “Around-the-World” Potluck

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Col. Erick D. Lord, Deputy Commander, 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, delivered the opening speech for the inaugural “Around the World” potluck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8194734
    VIRIN: 231212-O-XQ105-1462
    Resolution: 3925x2617
    Size: 607.51 KB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Airmen Celebrate Cultures with “Around-the-World” Potluck [Image 5 of 5], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cultures
    LEAP
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    AFCLC
    Barksdale LEAP Chapter

