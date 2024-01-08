Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month

Air Force Culture and Language Center personnel, along with Maj. Gen. Parker Wright and Col. Robert Rowell, watch as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs a proclamation on Oct. 2, 2023, declaring the month of November as Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Month in honor of the Air University LREC Symposium at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. L-R: Scott Alford, Riley Hunt, Greg Day, Walter Ward, Maj. Gen. Parker Wright, Gov. Ivey, Col. Robert Rowell, Senior Airman Corbin Miller, Lori Quiller, TaeAjah Cannon-Barnes, and Mikala McCurry.

