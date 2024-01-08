Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month

    AL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Air Force Culture and Language Center personnel, along with Maj. Gen. Parker Wright and Col. Robert Rowell, watch as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs a proclamation on Oct. 2, 2023, declaring the month of November as Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Month in honor of the Air University LREC Symposium at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. L-R: Scott Alford, Riley Hunt, Greg Day, Walter Ward, Maj. Gen. Parker Wright, Gov. Ivey, Col. Robert Rowell, Senior Airman Corbin Miller, Lori Quiller, TaeAjah Cannon-Barnes, and Mikala McCurry.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8194706
    VIRIN: 231030-O-XQ105-5195
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 472.63 KB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month [Image 4 of 4], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access
    LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23
    AFCLC now has 17 Field Guides focused on the Indo-Pacific region
    Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air University
    LREC
    Governor Kay Ivey
    AFCLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT