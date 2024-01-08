Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access [Image 1 of 4]

    AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    The move to the Cloud One environment, which occurred on September 9, 2023, was the culmination of a two-year code refactor and data integration project aimed to increase accessibility and functionality for all users while posturing the AFCLC for expanded collaboration with strategic mission partners across the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8194691
    VIRIN: 230926-O-XQ105-4950
    Resolution: 1430x804
    Size: 144.45 KB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access [Image 4 of 4], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access
    LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23
    AFCLC now has 17 Field Guides focused on the Indo-Pacific region
    Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEaDeR
    LEAP
    modernization
    Air University
    AFCLC
    Cloud One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT