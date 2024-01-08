AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access

The move to the Cloud One environment, which occurred on September 9, 2023, was the culmination of a two-year code refactor and data integration project aimed to increase accessibility and functionality for all users while posturing the AFCLC for expanded collaboration with strategic mission partners across the Department of Defense.

