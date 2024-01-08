Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC now has 17 Field Guides focused on the Indo-Pacific region

    AFCLC now has 17 Field Guides focused on the Indo-Pacific region

    AL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    The Air Force Culture and Language Center now has 17 Expeditionary Culture Field Guides, available online and its Culture Guide app, that focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024
    Location: AL, US
    PACAF
    AFCLC
    Field Guides
    INDOPACOM
    Indo-Pacific Strategy
    Culture Guide app

