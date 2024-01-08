LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23

(Right) U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, speaks with various mission planners from numerous countries participating in MOBILITY GUARDIAN 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. Minihan recognized outstanding performers and discussed the different roles each participant played in the exercise and the overall outcome. Staff Sgt. Noah Kemner (center), Japanese Language Enabled Airman Program Scholar, provided language support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)
|07.08.2023
