Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 4]

    LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    (Right) U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, speaks with various mission planners from numerous countries participating in MOBILITY GUARDIAN 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. Minihan recognized outstanding performers and discussed the different roles each participant played in the exercise and the overall outcome. Staff Sgt. Noah Kemner (center), Japanese Language Enabled Airman Program Scholar, provided language support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8194692
    VIRIN: 230708-O-XQ105-7745
    Resolution: 1430x952
    Size: 213.26 KB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 4 of 4], by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCLC, Air University move to cloud-based system to optimize access
    LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23
    AFCLC now has 17 Field Guides focused on the Indo-Pacific region
    Alabama Governor declares November as LREC Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LEAP Scholars facilitate integration of Japanese partners in Mobility Guardian 23

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    LEAP
    JSDF
    AFCLC
    Agile Combat Employment
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT