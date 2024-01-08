Rescuers Returning

Staff Sgt. Sebastian Cruz, independent duty medical technician, 79th Rescue Squadron arrives on the flightline after a recent deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024. The 79th RQS crews were capable of landings on short, unimproved, runways and low-level operations during day or night with night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
