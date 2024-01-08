Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescuers Returning [Image 10 of 10]

    Rescuers Returning

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Sebastian Cruz, independent duty medical technician, 79th Rescue Squadron arrives on the flightline after a recent deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024. The 79th RQS crews were capable of landings on short, unimproved, runways and low-level operations during day or night with night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8194663
    VIRIN: 240109-F-NC038-9126
    Resolution: 1624x1080
    Size: 514.31 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US
    This work, Rescuers Returning [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescuers Returning
    Air Force
    Deployment
    79th Rescue Wing

