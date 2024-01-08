Rescuers Returning

Tech Sgt. Logan Dominguez, loadmaster 79th Rescue Squadron, sees her child on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024. With frequent deployments, the 79th RQS emphasized a family-like atmosphere among members, enhancing teamwork for effective mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
