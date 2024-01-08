Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Tech Sgt. Logan Dominguez, loadmaster 79th Rescue Squadron, sees her child on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024. With frequent deployments, the 79th RQS emphasized a family-like atmosphere among members, enhancing teamwork for effective mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    This work, Rescuers Returning [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Deployment
    79th Rescue Wing

