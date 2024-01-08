Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescuers Returning [Image 9 of 10]

    Rescuers Returning

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Leslie Weisz, mission commander 79th Rescue Squadron greets her family after a deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024. The 79th RQS plays a role in global support, demonstrating flexibility and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8194662
    VIRIN: 240109-F-NC038-8423
    Resolution: 1800x1198
    Size: 461.73 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US
    Air Force
    Deployment
    79th Rescue Wing

