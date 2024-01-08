Airmen await their family and friends on the flightline after a deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024. With frequent deployments, the 79th RQS emphasized a family-like atmosphere among members, enhancing teamwork for effective mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 14:44 Photo ID: 8194661 VIRIN: 240109-F-NC038-7925 Resolution: 1800x1198 Size: 433.05 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescuers Returning [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.