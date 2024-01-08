Now that walkways 1-4 have foundations, framing and trusses installed, the next step is to add block and slab pours as well as roofing.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 13:08
|Photo ID:
|8194580
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-GI410-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT