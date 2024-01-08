Now that walkways 1-4 have foundations, framing and trusses installed, the next step is to add block and slab pours as well as roofing.

Date Taken: 08.22.2023
Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center