Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Contractors work on the roof of the Community Center at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center Aug. 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8194579
    VIRIN: 230822-A-GI410-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center
    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center
    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center
    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    Construction
    Canandaigua
    VAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT