Work continues on the exteriors as well as interiors of cottages at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center Aug. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 13:08
|Photo ID:
|8194577
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-GI410-1000
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT