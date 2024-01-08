Phase 2 progresses at Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Courtesy Photo | Now that walkways 1-4 have foundations, framing and trusses installed, the next step...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Now that walkways 1-4 have foundations, framing and trusses installed, the next step is to add block and slab pours as well as roofing. see less | View Image Page

Canandaigua, New York – With Phase 1 of work at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center recently completed, the current major focus on the medical center campus is several projects taking place under Phase 2 of construction.



This work includes the construction of a new Community Living Center (CLC) complex, which includes eight long-term care cottages that can serve 96 veterans as well as a community center, and renovations to two of the current buildings on campus to support the CLC and establish a domiciliary.



Gerald DiPaola, project manager for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center project, said work in Phase 2 continues to see advancement.



“Progress has been steady since the contract award in 2019 with the demolition of Buildings 33 and 34 complete, the renovation of several swing spaces, and the construction of all eight cottages at approximately 60% complete. The renovation of Buildings 3 and 9 are underway at approximately 10% to date,” he said.



DiPaola said while there have been some challenges, teamwork has allowed them to be overcome.



“The Phase 2 project has experienced schedule and cost growth resulting from differing site conditions encountered on-site and within the existing buildings and mandatory design /construction changes necessary to ensure full utilization of the facilities as intended,” he explained. “Schedule impacts related to the Phase 1 Outpatient Clinic project have also impacted the original Phase 2 completion timeline. The project delivery team (PDT) team has worked through these challenges by assessing project risk and implementing strategies to mitigate these risks.”



“The entire PDT team, comprised of USACE, Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction and Facility Management, Canandaigua VA Medical Center, and the contractor Pike/Hueber-Breuer JV, continue to work towards Phase 2 completion on time and within budget,” DiPaola added.



Currently, the estimated completion for Phase 2 is scheduled for the later part of 2025.



“We look forward to project completion which will allow the Community Living Center to function in concert with the newly opened Outpatient Clinic - ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs will continue delivering 21st-century healthcare to Veterans in the Finger Lakes Healthcare System,” he said.