ARLINGTON Va. (Jan. 10, 2024) – From left to right, Director, Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, Director, Expeditionary Warfare (N95), and Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic, present Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis), (center), assigned to USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) with the Admiral Arleigh Burke Surface Warfare Operational Excellence Award at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium. The Symposium brings together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and Congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 11:44 Photo ID: 8194385 VIRIN: 240110-N-EC658-1010 Resolution: 4616x3077 Size: 7.19 MB Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.