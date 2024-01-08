ARLINGTON Va. (Jan. 10, 2024) – From left to right, Director, Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, Director, Expeditionary Warfare (N95), and Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic, present Lt. j.g. Christopher Haidvogel, (center), 1st Lieutenant, assigned to USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) with the Admiral Arleigh Burke Surface Warfare Operational Excellence Award at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium. The Symposium brings together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and Congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 11:45 Photo ID: 8194383 VIRIN: 240110-N-EC658-1006 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.34 MB Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.