    Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium [Image 1 of 4]

    Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium

    CRYSTAL CITY, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Julio Rivera 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    ARLINGTON Va. (Jan. 10, 2024) – From left to right, Director, Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, Director, Expeditionary Warfare (N95), and Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic, present Lt. Brendon Salladay (center), Fire Control Officer, assigned to USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) with the Admiral Arleigh Burke Surface Warfare Operational Excellence Award at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium. The Symposium brings together joint experts and decision-makers in the military, industry, and Congress to discuss how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 11:44
    Photo ID: 8194381
    VIRIN: 240110-N-EC658-1003
    Resolution: 5249x3499
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 36th National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    SURFLANT
    SNA

