Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    Boxer Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jose Santacruz, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 and a native of San Diego, performs preventative maintenance on a hatch aboard a landing craft, air cushion, in the well deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 8, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:38
    Photo ID: 8193972
    VIRIN: 240108-N-UY363-2073
    Resolution: 4657x3712
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Conducts General Quarters
    Boxer Conducts General Quarters
    Boxer Conducts General Quarters
    Boxer Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance
    ICs: Keeping The Ship Talking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    ACU5
    USS Boxer
    LHD4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT