Boxer Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jose Santacruz, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 and a native of San Diego, performs preventative maintenance on a hatch aboard a landing craft, air cushion, in the well deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 8, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US