Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Isaiah Linares, a native of Oceanside, California, inspects a fire hose in preparation of a damage control drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 8, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:38 Photo ID: 8193961 VIRIN: 240108-N-UY363-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.16 MB Location: CA, US Hometown: OCEANSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Conducts General Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.