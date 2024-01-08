Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ICs: Keeping The Ship Talking [Image 5 of 5]

    ICs: Keeping The Ship Talking

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Edgar Romero, a native of Los Angeles, conducts preventative maintenance in the photo lab aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 8, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:38
    Photo ID: 8193974
    VIRIN: 240108-N-UY363-3014
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICs: Keeping The Ship Talking [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Conducts General Quarters
    Boxer Conducts General Quarters
    Boxer Conducts General Quarters
    Boxer Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance
    ICs: Keeping The Ship Talking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    Maintenance
    LHD4
    IC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT