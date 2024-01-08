Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Edgar Romero, a native of Los Angeles, conducts preventative maintenance in the photo lab aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 8, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 00:38 Photo ID: 8193974 VIRIN: 240108-N-UY363-3014 Resolution: 4752x3168 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CA, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ICs: Keeping The Ship Talking [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.