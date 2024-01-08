Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Conducts General Quarters [Image 2 of 5]

    Boxer Conducts General Quarters

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Yeoman 1st Class Altemus Butler, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, carries a CO2 firefighting bottle during a damage control drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 8, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

