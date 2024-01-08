RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff

Col. Jesse Curry, commander, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks with a teacher from King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina about the USACE’s recovery efforts following a pule (prayer) at the school, Jan. 8. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing the mission to remove debris caused by the wildfires and preparing the site for the temporary school.

