    RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff [Image 2 of 4]

    RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary School Mission Manager, Kara Vick speaks with a teacher from the from King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, following a pule and ceremony at the school, Jan. 8. The school, which saw generations of Lahaina students educated in its classrooms, was among the thousands of buildings destroyed in an August 8, 2023 wildfire. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing the mission to remove debris caused by the wildfires and constructing the temporary school.

