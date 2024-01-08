Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff [Image 3 of 4]

    RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Rose petals rest on debris where Karen Pascual’s fourth grade classroom at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, Jan. 8. Pascual, taught at the school for 31 years. A wildfire on August 8, 2023, destroyed the school and thousands of homes and businesses in Lahaina. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing the mission to remove debris caused by the wildfires and preparing the site for the temporary school.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 21:27
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    This work, RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff [Image 4 of 4], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

