RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff

Rose petals rest on debris where Karen Pascual’s fourth grade classroom at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, Jan. 8. Pascual, taught at the school for 31 years. A wildfire on August 8, 2023, destroyed the school and thousands of homes and businesses in Lahaina. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing the mission to remove debris caused by the wildfires and preparing the site for the temporary school.

