RFO Commander, USACE responders visit King Kamehameha III School with teachers, staff

Karen Pascual, a teacher from King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, showers rose petals over the site of her former classroom following a pule (prayer) at the school, Jan. 8. Pascual taught fourth grade at the school for 31 years. The August 8, 2023, wildfire destroyed the school and thousands of structures and homes in Lahaina. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing the mission to remove debris caused by the wildfires and preparing the site for the temporary school.

