Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts New Years flight

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaac Orozco, a combat graphics specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, takes photos of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, during the JMSDF New Year’s flight at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2024. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

