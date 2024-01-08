Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts New Years flight

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 pilot taxis back to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during the annual JMSDF New Year’s flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2024. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

