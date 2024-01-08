Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts New Years flight [Image 8 of 21]

    Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts New Years flight

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, prepare to deploy a motor raft from a JMSDF ShinMaywa US-2 for the JMSDF New Year’s flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2024. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8193866
    VIRIN: 240105-M-DL962-2870
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts New Years flight [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

