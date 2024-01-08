A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member with Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, is recorded by local media while conducting training during the JMSDF New Year’s flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8193867
|VIRIN:
|240105-M-DL962-4801
|Resolution:
|7608x5074
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts New Years flight [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT