Travis Defusco, playground installation contractor, measures the gap around a tunnel before cutting the mesh to fit at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The construction of the playground adds a safe and fun place for children to play and socialize. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8193773 VIRIN: 240108-F-IL807-1390 Resolution: 4526x3621 Size: 5.75 MB Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Losano Fitness Center upgrades [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.