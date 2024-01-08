Travis Defusco, playground installation contractor, measures the gap around a tunnel before cutting the mesh to fit at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The construction of the playground adds a safe and fun place for children to play and socialize. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|01.08.2024
|01.09.2024 16:39
|8193773
|240108-F-IL807-1390
|4526x3621
|5.75 MB
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, Losano Fitness Center upgrades [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
