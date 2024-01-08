Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Losano Fitness Center upgrades [Image 3 of 4]

    Losano Fitness Center upgrades

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Noah Daniel (left) and Travis Defusco (right), playground installation contractors, fit mesh screens to the new indoor playground at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The 47th Force Support Squadron is installing a new indoor playground at the Losano Fitness Center to promote physical activity and social interaction in a safe environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8193772
    VIRIN: 240108-F-IL807-1389
    Resolution: 4479x3583
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Losano Fitness Center upgrades [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Losano Fitness Center upgrades
    Losano Fitness Center upgrades
    Losano Fitness Center upgrades
    Losano Fitness Center upgrades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    playground
    upgrades
    Losano Fitness Center
    47th FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT