Noah Daniel, playground installation contractor, screws in the mesh of a new indoor playground at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The 47th Force Support Squadron is installing a new indoor playground at the Losano Fitness Center to allow children, aged 2-12, to play and exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8193770
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-IL807-1387
|Resolution:
|4320x3456
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Losano Fitness Center upgrades [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
