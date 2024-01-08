Losano Fitness Center upgrades

Noah Daniel, playground installation contractor, screws in the mesh of a new indoor playground at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The 47th Force Support Squadron is installing a new indoor playground at the Losano Fitness Center to allow children, aged 2-12, to play and exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

