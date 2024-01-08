Losano Fitness Center upgrades

Travis Defusco, playground installation contractor, prepares to fit a mesh screen to the outside of a playground tunnel at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The indoor playground, located within the Losano Fitness Center, will add a new place for young children to play while parents exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024
Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
by SSgt Nicholas Larsen