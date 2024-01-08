Travis Defusco, playground installation contractor, prepares to fit a mesh screen to the outside of a playground tunnel at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. The indoor playground, located within the Losano Fitness Center, will add a new place for young children to play while parents exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8193771
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-IL807-1388
|Resolution:
|4870x3896
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Losano Fitness Center upgrades [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
