V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania

Lt. Col. Brian C. Fiddermon (left), commander of the Army Support Activity-Black Sea briefs Maj. Gen. Oliver Kingsbury, Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, V Corps, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 9. Maj. Gen. Kingsbury met with senior leaders at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to tour the infrastructure and meet with the troops serving in the Black Sea Region. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)

