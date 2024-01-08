V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania

Maj. Gen. Oliver Kingsbury (left), Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, V Corps, receives a coin by Lt. Col. Allen Taylor (right), Commander, 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division "Task Force Rakkasans", at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 9. Maj. Gen. Kingsbury met with senior leaders at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to tour the infrastructure and meet with the troops serving in the Black Sea Region. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)

