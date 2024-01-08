Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania [Image 1 of 4]

    V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania

    ROMANIA

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. Oliver Kingsbury, Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, V Corps, is briefed by Lt. Col. Brian C. Fiddermon, Commander, Army Support Activity-Black Sea, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 9. Maj. Gen. Kingsbury met with senior leaders at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to tour the infrastructure and meet with the troops serving in the Black Sea Region. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:22
    Photo ID: 8193122
    VIRIN: 240109-A-AJ888-1006
    Resolution: 5960x4092
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aiden O'Marra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania
    V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania
    V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania
    V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT