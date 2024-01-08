Maj. Gen. Oliver Kingsbury, Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, V Corps, is briefed by Lt. Col. Brian C. Fiddermon, Commander, Army Support Activity-Black Sea, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 9. Maj. Gen. Kingsbury met with senior leaders at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to tour the infrastructure and meet with the troops serving in the Black Sea Region. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:22 Photo ID: 8193122 VIRIN: 240109-A-AJ888-1006 Resolution: 5960x4092 Size: 13.98 MB Location: RO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps senior leader visits troops in Romania [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aiden O'Marra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.