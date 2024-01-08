U.S Air Force Airmen break and excavate pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. The RADR exercise helped enhance participant’s ability to support airfield operations in degraded conditions, reinforcing the unit’s Agile Combat Employment capability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8193120 VIRIN: 231208-F-AR459-1198 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 470.51 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADR Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.