    RADR Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    RADR Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Airman measure an area during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. RADR encompasses actions required to rapidly repair aircraft operating surfaces to recover an airfield after an attack or natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:20
    Photo ID: 8193119
    VIRIN: 231208-F-AR459-1069
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 453.9 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADR Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US
    AF
    USAF
    CE
    RADR

