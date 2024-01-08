U.S Air Force Airmen operate a compact track loader with pavement saws to cut pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. RADR encompasses actions required to rapidly repair aircraft operating surfaces to recover an airfield after an attack or natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8193118 VIRIN: 231208-F-AR459-1158 Resolution: 3596x2393 Size: 411.6 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADR Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.