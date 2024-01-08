Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADR Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S Air Force Airman backfill pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. The Airmen utilized a ‘slash and splash’ backfill method before pouring the cement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    VIRIN: 231208-F-AR459-1264
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADR Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

