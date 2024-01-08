U.S Air Force Airman backfill pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. The Airmen utilized a ‘slash and splash’ backfill method before pouring the cement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8193116 VIRIN: 231208-F-AR459-1264 Resolution: 5211x3467 Size: 391.39 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADR Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.