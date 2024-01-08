U.S Air Force Airman backfill pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2023. The Airmen utilized a ‘slash and splash’ backfill method before pouring the cement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 06:20
|Photo ID:
|8193116
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-AR459-1264
|Resolution:
|5211x3467
|Size:
|391.39 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RADR Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
