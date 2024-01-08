Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force [Image 5 of 5]

    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force

    JORDAN

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Air Force Airman (yellow jersey) shoots a basket during a game against the U.S. Army soldiers (orange jersey) at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Jan. 06, 2023. Soldiers and Airmen engage in sports to foster physical fitness and cultivate camaraderie, creating a resilient and cohesive environment where, together, there will be enduring morale on the front lines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8193098
    VIRIN: 240106-A-LX406-1602
    Resolution: 6511x4341
    Size: 12.39 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Plays basketball with the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force
    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force
    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force
    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force
    69th Plays basketball with the Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Air Force
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT