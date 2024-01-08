69th Plays basketball with the Air Force

U.S. Army soldiers (orange jersey) dunk a basket over his U.S. Air Force Airmen (yellow jersey) opponent at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Jan. 6, 2023. Soldiers and Airmen engage in sports to foster physical fitness and cultivate camaraderie, creating a resilient and cohesive environment where, together, there will be enduring morale on the front lines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
