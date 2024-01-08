69th Plays basketball with the Air Force

U.S. Army soldiers (orange jersey) and U.S. Air Force Airmen (yellow jersey) contest a basket during a basketball game at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Jan. 6, 2023. Soldiers and Airmen engage in sports to foster physical fitness and cultivate camaraderie, creating a resilient and cohesive environment where there will be enduring morale on the front lines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

