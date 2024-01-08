U.S. Army soldier (orange jersey) shoots a basket during a basketball game with the U.S. Air Force Airmen (yellow jersey) at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Jan. 6, 2023. Soldiers and Airmen engage in sports to foster physical fitness and cultivate camaraderie, creating a resilient and cohesive environment where there will be enduring morale on the front lines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 05:17
|Photo ID:
|8193097
|VIRIN:
|240106-A-LX406-1588
|Resolution:
|6022x4015
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 69th Plays basketball with the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
